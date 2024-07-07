Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

