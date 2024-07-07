Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.39. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

