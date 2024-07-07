Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,606 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $203.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

