Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 220.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 161.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 452,780 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America cut their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

