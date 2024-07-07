Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.