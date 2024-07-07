Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,305,088 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,088 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

