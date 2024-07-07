Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.