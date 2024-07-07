Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,047,000 after acquiring an additional 800,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

ADI opened at $230.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.