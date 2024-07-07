Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Revvity by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.56 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

