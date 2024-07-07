Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 236,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

