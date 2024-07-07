Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $495.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.89 and a 200-day moving average of $529.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

