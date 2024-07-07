Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.