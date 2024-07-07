Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

