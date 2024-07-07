Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of KB opened at $63.15 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Report on KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.