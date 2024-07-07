Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

