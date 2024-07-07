Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

