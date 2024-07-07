Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.