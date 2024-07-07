Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,912 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average of $254.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

