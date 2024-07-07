Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 632,724 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,724 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

