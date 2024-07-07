Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 268.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.85. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

