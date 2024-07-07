Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,010 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

