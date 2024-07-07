Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,036 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,628,000. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

