Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

