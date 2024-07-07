Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

