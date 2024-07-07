Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

