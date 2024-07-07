Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $443.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

