Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,103 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

