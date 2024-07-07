Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after buying an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

