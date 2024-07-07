Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 81.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

