Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

