Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.69

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.69 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 185.06 ($2.34). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 183.10 ($2.32), with a volume of 3,307,665 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Serco Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.82.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley purchased 7,939 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,577.22). Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Featured Stories

