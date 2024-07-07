ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

NOW traded up $20.55 on Friday, hitting $806.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $732.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.28.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

