Shira Ridge Wealth Management Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 754,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 48,200.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $190.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

