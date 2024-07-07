Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,925,010. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

