SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

SBOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBOW

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $77,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $3,391,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 4,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW opened at $38.21 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.