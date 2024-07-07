Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.71 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.