Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.95. 37,071,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 24,246,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,211 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.