Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Shares Up 0.9%

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.17. 31,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 55,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.42 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillsoft stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.26% of Skillsoft as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

