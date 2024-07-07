Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 38,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company's stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

