Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,475 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.53% of Skyworks Solutions worth $92,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.56. 3,537,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.