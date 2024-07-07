SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.71. Approximately 8,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.9038 per share. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86.
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
