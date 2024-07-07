SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.450 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

