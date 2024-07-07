SMART Global (SGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.450 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

