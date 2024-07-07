SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.02. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 919 shares traded.

SMG Industries Stock Down 34.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

