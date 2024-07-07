Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

