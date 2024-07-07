Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Trading Down 2.8%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 31,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 56,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

