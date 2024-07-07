Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.74. Approximately 1,403,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,597,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.