Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

