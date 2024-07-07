SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 338.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $108,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,018. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

