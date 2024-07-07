SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.81

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 19408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $811.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

